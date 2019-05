NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - Technology stocks led the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq higher on Tuesday, with U.S. stocks reclaiming some ground lost to Monday’s steep sell-off as investors were heartened by a tonal shift in U.S.-China trade rhetoric.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 207.19 points, or 0.82%, to 25,532.18, the S&P 500 gained 22.56 points, or 0.80%, to 2,834.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.47 points, or 1.14%, to 7,734.49. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)