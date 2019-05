NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed higher on Thursday as upbeat earnings and strong economic data put investors in a buying mood, with technology companies leading the charge.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 214.72 points, or 0.84%, to 25,862.74, the S&P 500 gained 25.37 points, or 0.89%, to 2,876.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 75.90 points, or 0.97%, to 7,898.05. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by James Dalgleish)