US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ekes out gains on U.S.-China trade hopes

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes edged higher on Friday in a rebound from the previous session’s losses after hopeful comments from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding trade relations with China assuaged concerns among some investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.14 points, or 0.39%, to 25,588.61, the S&P 500 gained 4.14 points, or 0.15%, to 2,826.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.73 points, or 0.11%, to 7,637.01. (Reporting by April Joyner, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)