US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as trade tensions stoke growth fears

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing just above a key support level, as worries that a lengthy trade war between the United States and China would crimp global growth pushed investors into the safety of government bonds.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 220.89 points, or 0.87%, to 25,126.88, the S&P 500 lost 19.44 points, or 0.69%, to 2,782.95, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 60.04 points, or 0.79%, to 7,547.31. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Leslie Adler)