Noticias de Mercados
May 30, 2019 / 8:03 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St steadies amid U.S.-China trade jitters

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks showed signs of stabilizing on Thursday, but gains were kept in check by conflicting comments on trade talks from President Donald Trump and Beijing that reinforced concerns about a potentially lengthy battle harming global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44.15 points, or 0.18%, to 25,170.56, the S&P 500 gained 5.86 points, or 0.21%, to 2,788.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.41 points, or 0.27%, to 7,567.72. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Tom Brown)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below