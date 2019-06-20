Noticias de Mercados
June 20, 2019 / 8:10 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P hits record closing high as investors bet on Fed rate cut

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

June 20 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index registered a record closing high on Thursday, lifted by Wall Street’s expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates as soon as next month to keep the U.S.-China trade war from stalling economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 249.17 points, or 0.94%, to 26,753.17, the S&P 500 gained 27.72 points, or 0.95%, to 2,954.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 64.02 points, or 0.8%, to 8,051.34. (Reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco Editing by James Dalgleish)

