US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P edges lower as healthcare shares fall

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 edged lower on Monday as losses by healthcare companies overshadowed gains in the technology sector, while investors looked to U.S. President Donald Trump’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 summit later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.68 points, or 0.03%, to 26,727.81, the S&P 500 lost 5.11 points, or 0.17%, to 2,945.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.01 points, or 0.32%, to 8,005.70. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Susan Thomas)