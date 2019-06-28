Noticias de Mercados
June 28, 2019 / 8:09 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as investors eye U.S.-China trade talks at G20

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced on Friday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow closing the book on their best June in generations, ahead of the much-anticipated trade talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.84 points, or 0.27%, to 26,599.42, the S&P 500 gained 16.53 points, or 0.57%, to 2,941.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 38.49 points, or 0.48%, to 8,006.24. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Tom Brown)

