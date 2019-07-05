Noticias de Mercados
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks dip after jobs report tempers rate cut expectations

July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped on Friday, as the S&P 500 snapped a three-day streak of record closes following an unexpectedly strong U.S. payrolls report that led investors to reassess how dovish a stance the Federal Reserve may take at its next meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42.59 points, or 0.16%, to 26,923.41, the S&P 500 lost 5.38 points, or 0.18%, to 2,990.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.44 points, or 0.1%, to 8,161.79. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

