July 11, 2019 / 8:09 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 21 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow climb as health insurers, financials gain

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 rose on Thursday to close at record highs as health insurers gained after the Trump administration scrapped a plan designed to rein in prescription drug prices, while financial shares climbed with bond yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227.88 points, or 0.85%, to 27,088.08, the S&P 500 gained 6.84 points, or 0.23%, to 2,999.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.49 points, or 0.08%, to 8,196.04. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Susan Thomas)

