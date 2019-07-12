Noticias de Mercados
July 12, 2019 / 8:06 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St notches record highs on Fed rate-cut expectations

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - All three major indexes posted record closing highs on Friday as solid expectations for an interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve continued to propel shares while investors awaited next week’s kickoff of the corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 243.82 points, or 0.9%, to 27,331.9, the S&P 500 gained 13.79 points, or 0.46%, to 3,013.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.10 points, or 0.59%, to 8,244.14. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

