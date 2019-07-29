Noticias de Mercados
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St takes a pause in wait for Fed news, trade progress

July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks stepped back from peak levels on Monday as investors took a breather as they anticipated a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut this week and looked for signs of progress from U.S.-China trade negotiations, currently under way in Shanghai.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.96 points, or 0.11%, to 27,221.41, the S&P 500 lost 4.88 points, or 0.16%, to 3,020.98, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.88 points, or 0.44%, to 8,293.33. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Leslie Adler)

