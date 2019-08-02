Noticias de Mercados
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends lower on trade fear revival

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street extended its sell-off on Friday amid renewed trade fears, capping a week where the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq saw their worst weekly percentage plunges since December, when investors were spooked by the prospect of a looming recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.41 points, or 0.37%, to 26,485.01, the S&P 500 lost 21.52 points, or 0.73%, to 2,932.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 107.05 points, or 1.32%, to 8,004.07. (Reporting by Evan Sully Editing by Susan Thomas)

