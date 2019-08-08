US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps; economic data eases trade worries

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday, giving the S&P 500 its biggest one-day percentage gain in about two months, as bond yields climbed a day after falling sharply while better-than-expected economic data in the United States and China helped to offset trade worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 371.46 points, or 1.43%, to end at 26,378.53, while the S&P 500 gained 54.18 points, or 1.88%, to 2,938.16.

The Nasdaq Composite added 176.33 points, or 2.24%, to 8,039.16. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Diane Craft)