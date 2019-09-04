Noticias de Mercados
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St buoyed by China data, Hong Kong and Brexit news

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes rebounded on Wednesday, after robust economic data from China, easing tensions in Hong Kong and British lawmakers’ approval of a law to delay Brexit provided some optimism to investors worried about global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.45 points, or 0.91%, to 26,355.47, the S&P 500 gained 31.51 points, or 1.08%, to 2,937.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 102.72 points, or 1.3%, to 7,976.88. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

