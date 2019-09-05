Noticias de Mercados
February 17, 2016 / 9:09 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rallies on easing U.S.-China trade fears

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged on Thursday on expectations of a de-escalation in trade tensions after Washington and Beijing agreed to hold high-level talks next month, while strong economic data eased fears of a domestic slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 371.93 points, or 1.41%, to 26,727.4, the S&P 500 gained 38.17 points, or 1.30%, to 2,975.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 139.95 points, or 1.75%, to 8,116.83. (Reporting by Noel Randewich, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below