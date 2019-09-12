US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher on trade, ECB stimulus hopes

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday, and the S&P 500 closed within striking distance of its all-time high, buoyed by positive developments on the U.S.-China trade front and a promise of continued stimulus from the European Central Bank.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.11 points, or 0.17%, to 27,184.15, the S&P 500 gained 8.77 points, or 0.29%, to 3,009.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.79 points, or 0.3%, to 8,194.47. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Chris Reese)