US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 slips on mixed earnings, trade news

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 edged lower to snap a four-session win streak on Tuesday as retreated from a record high as investors grappled with a flood of earnings and the latest update on a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.11 points, or 0.07%, to 27,070.61, the S&P 500 lost 2.56 points, or 0.08%, to 3,036.86 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.14 points, or 0.59%, to 8,276.85. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Sandra Maler)

