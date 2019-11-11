US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Trade uncertainty pushes down S&P 500, Nasdaq

NEW YORK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq stock indexes fell from record highs on Monday as uncertainty about progress in the U.S.-China trade talks again rose to the fore following comments by President Donald Trump, while a jump in Boeing Co shares helped keep the Dow Jones Industrial Average little changed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 12.96 points, or 0.05%, to 27,694.2, the S&P 500 lost 6.04 points, or 0.20%, to 3,087.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.04 points, or 0.13%, to 8,464.28. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Sandra Maler)