Nov 19

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dismal retail forecasts drag down Dow, S&P 500

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell from record levels while the S&P edged lower on Tuesday as dour forecasts from retailers Home Depot Inc and Kohl’s Corp fueled worries about consumer spending as the U.S.-China trade dispute dragged on.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 102.37 points, or 0.37%, to 27,933.85, the S&P 500 lost 1.87 points, or 0.06%, to 3,120.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.72 points, or 0.24%, to 8,570.66. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew Editing by Chris Reese)

