June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. government’s steps against Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd are a national security issue and not related to trade.

"As we've said all along, the Huawei discussions are really national security discussions, they're separate from trade", Mnuchin told CNBC in an interview on Sunday cnb.cx/2WWnM5t. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dale Hudson)