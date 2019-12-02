Brazil in touch with U.S. officials on surprise steel, aluminum tariffs -source

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is in touch with the U.S. Trade Representative’s office and other agencies about U.S. President Donald Trump’s surprise decision to restore tariffs on Brazilian steel and aluminum, according to a source familiar with Brasilia’s reaction.

The source, who was not authorised to speak publicly, rejected the U.S. claim that the Brazilian government was manipulating its real currency, noting the central bank of Brazil had recently intervened to strengthen - not weaken - the real.

