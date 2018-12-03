CORRECTED-U.S. wants to end subsidies for electric cars, renewables -White House

(Corrects from “will end” throughout, to make clear the White House cannot end congressionally mandated subsidies on its own, and adds quote)

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday the United States wants to end subsidies for electric cars and other items including renewable energy sources.

Asked about actions planned after General Motors announced U.S. plant closings and layoffs last week, Kudlow said he expected subsidies for buying electric cars will end in 2020 or 2021. Kudlow said the Trump administration sees an end to other subsidies, including on “renewables.”

“As a matter of our policy, we want to end all of those subsidies. And by the way, other subsidies that were imposed during the Obama administration, we are ending, whether it’s for renewables and so forth,” Kudlow told reporters. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Sonya Hepinstall)