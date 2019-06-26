U.S. allows more time for Nynas AB transactions despite sanctions on Venezuela

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - The United States is allowing more time for transactions involving oil refiner and biofuel producer Neste and Petroleos de Venezuela SA’s joint venture Nynas AB despite U.S. sanctions on Venezuela, according to a U.S. Treasury Department statement on Wednesday.

The department is allowing certain activities involving the joint venture between the Finnish and the Venezuelan state oil company through Oct. 25, the notice on the department’s website said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann Editing by Susan Thomas)