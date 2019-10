Oct 17 (Reuters) - The United States is extending an exemption from its sanctions on Venezuela for Nynas, a joint venture between state oil company PDVSA and Finnish biofuel producer and oil refiner Neste, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

The license, which was set to expire on Oct. 25, was extended for six months to April 14, 2020, the department said in an updated general license posted to its website. (Reporting by Luc Cohen Editing by Chris Reese)