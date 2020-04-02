U.S. would lift Rosneft Trading sanctions if no Venezuela involvement -Abrams

April 2 (Reuters) - The United States would lift its sanctions on Rosneft Trading, a unit of Russian oil company Rosneft, if it is clear the company is no longer involved in Venezuela, U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said on Thursday.

Rosneft on Saturday announced it was selling its Venezuela assets to another Russian state-run company. Abrams told reporters it was not yet clear if the transfer of activities and funds to the new company had taken place.

