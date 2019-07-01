Brazil's Usiminas renegotiates bank debts -filing

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas has signed a debt restructuring agreement with several banks including Brazil’s Itau Unibanco SA, Banco Bradesco SA and Banco do Brasil SA, it said in a filing on Monday.

In the filing, Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA , as the company is formally known, said its board had formally approved the accord, which also involves development banks such as Brazil’s BNDES. The statement did not give details on the debts that were renegotiated. (Reporting by Gram Slattery)