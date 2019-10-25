Brazil steelmaker Usiminas swings to third-quarter loss

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas posted a third-quarter net loss on Friday, missing market expectations as iron ore sales volumes declined and costs of goods sold increased.

The swung to a quarterly net loss of 139 million reais ($34.40 million), it said in a securities filing on Friday, from a net profit of 289 million reais a year ago. Analysts on average expected net profit of 54.56 million reais, Refinitiv data shows. ($1 = 4.0403 reais) (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by David Goodman )