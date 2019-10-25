UPDATE 1-Brazil steelmaker Usiminas swings to Q3 loss driven by financial expenses

(Adds details and context)

By Gabriela Mello

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas posted a third-quarter net loss on Friday, missing market expectations as financial expenses rose dramatically due to the Brazilian currency weakness and provisions.

The company swung to a quarterly net loss of 139 million reais ($34.40 million), it said in a securities filing on Friday, from a net profit of 289 million reais a year ago. Analysts on average expected net profit of 54.56 million reais, Refinitiv data shows.

Results were dragged by Usiminas’ financial expense of 445 million reais, 431% higher compared to the second-quarter, as the Brazilian real weakness generated losses of 286 million reais in the period. As a result, the company’s gross debt rose to 5.9 billion reais on Sept. 30, from 5.5 billion reais on June 30.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell 37% year-on-year to 441 million reais.

Net revenue came at 3.85 billion reais in the third-quarter, unchanged from a year ago.

Usiminas sold 2.45 million tonnes of iron ore in the third-quarter, up 39% from a year ago. Steel sales, on the other hand, declined by 7% to 1.03 million tonnes.

Cost of goods sold increased by 5% to 3.37 billion reais.

$1 = 4.0403 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by David Goodman and Nick Zieminski