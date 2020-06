SAO PAULO, June 19 (Reuters) - Brazil iron ore miner Vale SA said on Friday in a securities filing that its Canadian subsidiary had reached an agreement to sell a 20% stake in the nickel producer PT Vale Indonesia to state-controlled PT Indonesia Asahan (Inalum).

Vale’s Canadian subsidiary will receive $290 million for the sale, in which Sumitomo Metal Mining is also participating. (Reporting by Roberto Samora )