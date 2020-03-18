Brazil's Vale may temporarily halt activities in Malaysia distribution center

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA said on Wednesday it may temporarily halt activities at its Malaysian distribution center between March 21-31, as part of efforts to safeguard employees amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a securities filing, Vale added that restrictions imposed by the Malaysian government to transportation between cities may hinder workers’ access to the Teluk Rubiah Maritime Terminal, so vessels will be redirected to other facilities in China.

The company said 2020 production and sales volumes would not be affected, despite an impact of approximately 800,000 tonnes in first-quarter sales. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Alex Richardson)