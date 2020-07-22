Brazil's Vale names former Petrobras CEO to post on 'nomination committee'

July 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA has named Pedro Parente and Alexandre Gonçalves Silva to its newly formed “nomination committee,” it said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Parente is a well-known Brazilian executive who was previously CEO of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA and chicken producer BRF SA.

The nomination committee will help Vale improve its corporate governance, the company said, and will have a say in the size, composition and structure of the board of directors.

