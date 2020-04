SAO PAULO, April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s miner Vale said on Wednesday it is testing short-term alternatives to tailings dams which, if proved viable, would allow it to increase production at its Brucutu unit to 80% capacity from 40% at present.

In a securities filing, Vale said that if the alternatives were not effective, 2020 iron ore production may be impacted. (Reporting by Luciano Costa, editing by Louise Heavens Writing by Ana Mano)