Brazil's Vale slashes 2020 production forecast for iron, copper, nickel

BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA on Friday cut its forecast for production of iron ore fines and pellets, copper and nickel in 2020, saying in a securities filing that the new coronavirus outbreak was delaying some facilities from reopening.

Vale reduced its forecast for annual production of iron ore fines to 310 million to 330 million tonnes from 340 million to 355 million tonnes previously, while its forecast for pellet production was cut to 35 million to 40 million tonnes from 44 million tonnes. (Reporting by Jake Spring and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Christian Plumb)