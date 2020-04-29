Brazil's Vale receives non-binding offers for New Caledonia assets

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA has received non-binding offers for its nickel mining operations on the Pacific island of New Caledonia, an executive said in a call with analysts on Wednesday.

On the Wednesday call, executives said they expect to have relevant news within a month or two. The company announced in December it was putting its nickel assets in New Caledonia on the block, after a $1.6 billion write down in November related to the New Caledonia operation. (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira, Editing by Franklin Paul)