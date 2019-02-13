Brazil's Vale resumes operations at Espírito Santo port terminal -filing

SAO PAULO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA will resume operations at a port terminal in Vitória, in the southeastern state of Espírito Santo, after reaching an agreement with local authorities, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The authorities had closed the port terminal operated by the miner and fined it 35 million reais ($9.43 million) for throwing mining residues in the sea. Vale said the agreement foresees investment to improve residues treatment.

$1 = 3.7126 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Kirsten Donovan