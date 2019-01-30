Vale postpones release of earnings report due to dam disaster

SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Wednesday it has postponed the scheduled release of earnings and production reports as it focuses on the consequences of the deadly Brumadinho dam disaster.

Vale said it plans to release its fourth quarter earnings report on March 27 rather than Feb. 13 as originally planned. The release of its production and sales report, which had been planned for Feb. 4, was postponed to March 26.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Christian Plumb