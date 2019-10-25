Vale, BHP's Samarco gets license to resume operations after dam burst

RIO de Janeiro, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Samarco, a joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Group, on Friday won permission to resume operations at their Germano iron ore mine, the environmental regulator of the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais said, roughly four years after a fatal tailings dam collapse there.

Vale has previously said that it expected production at the joint venture, which is trying to restructure $3.8 billion in debt it defaulted on about a year after the accident, to resume in the second half of 2020. (Reporting By Marta Nogueira; Editing by Sandra Maler)