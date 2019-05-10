Brazil's Vale CFO expects Samarco joint venture output to resume by 2H 2020

SANTIAGO, May 10 (Reuters) - Vale’s chief financial officer said on Friday that the Brazilian miner expects iron ore production at its Samarco joint venture with BHP Group Ltd to resume in the second half of 2020 after a tailings dam burst in 2015.

Luciano Siani told analysts on a conference call that Vale expects to receive the needed licenses to restart the mine by September of this year but that added investments will be required after that for the facility to resume operations. (Reporting By Christian Plumb Editing by Marguerita Choy)