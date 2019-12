SAO PAULO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Friday that it was buying back a 36.4% stake in its MBR production and transport unit from asset manager Bradesco BBI for 3.3 billion reais ($804.45 million), more than four years after selling it.

The deal leaves Vale holding a 98.3% stake in MBR, which accounted for the production of about 59 million tonnes of iron ore last year. ($1 = 4.1022 reais) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Sandra Maler)