Vale board confirms interim head Bartolomeo as CEO

BRASILIA, April 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA , the biggest iron ore producer, announced on Monday that its board has confirmed Eduardo Bartolomeo as the company’s chief executive.

Bartolomeo took over as interim head of Vale two months ago when his predecessor Fabio Schvartsman resigned after one of the company’s mining dams burst in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais in January, killing hundreds.

“I accept the commitment to lead Vale at the most challenging moment of it history,” he said in a statement issue by the company. “We will work tirelessly to guarantee the safety of the company’s people and its operations.”

Bartolomeo is a senior executive with 10 years experience at Vale focused mainly on the company’s physical operations having serve as executive-director for logistics and more recently as head of base metals in Canada. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)