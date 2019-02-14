Brazil securities probe targets Vale execs following dam disaster - paper

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s securities watchdog CVM is investigating top executives and board members at miner Vale following the deadly collapse of a tailings dam last month, newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Thursday.

The CVM is looking into any breaches of securities laws over the incident, and has the power to impose fines and to bar executives from working at listed companies in Brazil.

The collapse of Vale’s dam in the town of Brumadinho polluted the Paraopeba river and killed at least 166 people, according to the latest information from rescue workers.

The investigation is running parallel to civil and criminal probes regarding the disaster, the second major collapse of a mining dam in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais in about three years.

The CVM case started on Jan. 28, three days after Vale’s Córrego do Feijão dam burst, Valor said, citing documents relating to the probe.

The regulator confirmed to Reuters on Thursday it started two administrative probes into Vale after the dam collapse, but declined to elaborate.

Vale did not have an immediate comment on the CVM investigations. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum)