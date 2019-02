BRUMADINHO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The death toll from the failure of a tailings dam operated by miner Vale SA in Brazil rose to 134 while 199 people are still unaccounted for, according to a statement from the rescue team on Monday. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

