SAO PAULO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA declared force majeure in iron ore and pellets sale contracts due to the suspension of production in its Brucutu mine, the company said in a securities filling on Tuesday.

Vale did not specify the amount of contracts affected and said the company is appealing a court decision that suspended production at the mine, with capacity of 30 million tonnes of iron ore annually. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; editing by Jonathan Oatis)