SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - German inspection firm TÜV SÜD said on Tuesday that it will no longer certify tailings dams owned by the world’s largest iron ore miner Vale SA, after a dam burst in January, killing over 300 people.

The firm, which signed off on Vale’s dams in the past, said in a statement that there is “heightened uncertainty” regarding whether the current certification system is appropriate. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Christian Plumb)