Brazilian court suspends dam operations at two more Vale mines

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court has ordered Vale SA , the world’s largest iron ore miner, to suspend dam operations at two mines, demanding that it prove the structures are stable.

The court decision came on Friday. Vale has been facing increased scrutiny after a dam collapsed in the town of Brumadinho in January, killing some 300 people, the second tragedy of its kind in four years. Vale said on Friday it had received a court order to suspend activities at a different dam. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)