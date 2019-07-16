Vale to adjust provisions for Brazil dam disaster in Q2 results

SAO PAULO, July 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA may adjust provisions for a deadly dam burst in Brumadinho this year as part of its second-quarter results following a settlement with workers, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Vale announced on Monday it would pay 400 million reais ($106 million) to compensate workers affected by the deadly rupture of a tailing dam in January. The company did not detail how it planned to change its provisions.

$1 = 3.7673 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl