Brazil's Vale creates role of safety czar after two deadly dam collapses

SAO PAULO, June 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA, the world’s largest iron ore miner, said on Wednesday it had created the new role of executive director for safety and operational excellence, following the burst of a dam in January that killed hundreds, its second such disaster in three years.

The company said it had recruited Carlos Medeiros for the role, a Brazilian executive who led the North and Central American operations of Ball Corporation, which makes aluminum cans. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun)