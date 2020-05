SAO PAULO, May 27 (Reuters) - A judge in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state partially granted an injunction sought by prosecutors ordering iron ore miner Vale SA to deposit 7.9 billion reais ($1.48 billion) for payment of potential fines related to a dam disaster last year.

Vale faces multiple legal battles after a tailings dam it owned and operated in the town of Brumadinho burst, killing more than 270 people. ($1 = 5.3354 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)