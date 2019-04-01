CORRECTED-Brazil court freezes $255 mln in Vale assets over dam evacuation -filing

(Corrects to clarify asset freeze is over dam evacuation)

BRASILIA, April 1 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court has frozen an additional 1 billion reais ($255 million) in assets of miner Vale SA to be held as possible compensation for damages related to its evacuation of the area around its Vargem Grande dam in Minas Gerais state, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

That evacuation and the resulting asset freeze came after a tailings dam burst on Jan. 25 at a Vale iron ore facility in the town of Brumadinho, in southeastern Minas Gerais state, burying hundreds of people in mining waste and causing widespread damage to the environment. ($1 = 3.9228 reais) (Reporting by Jake Spring)